Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $693.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,337 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $19,165,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

