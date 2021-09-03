LinkEye Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $291,206.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

