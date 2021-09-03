Liquity Hits Market Cap of $60.79 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $60.79 million and $1.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00012746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,466,824 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.