Litecoin Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $213.97 or 0.00425482 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion and $5.58 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 197% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.