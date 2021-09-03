Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 457,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,541,327 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $21.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

