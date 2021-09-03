Livenodes (LNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018172 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars.

