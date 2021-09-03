Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 132,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,829,754 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.