Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $980,698.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,444,135 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.