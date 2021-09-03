Logan Green Sells 36,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 3,712,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,382,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

