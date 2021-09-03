Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,035. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

