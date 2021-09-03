Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,445 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $76.74 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $755.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

