Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 533,904 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 533,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.31 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

