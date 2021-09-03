Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 410.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,454,667. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.