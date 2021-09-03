Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innoviva worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $166,000.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

