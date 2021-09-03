Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 38,126 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,352.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,127. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

