Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,679 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 2U at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in 2U by 48.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in 2U by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in 2U by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in 2U by 164.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

