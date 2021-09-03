Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,705 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.38 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.