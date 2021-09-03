Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,404 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $6,115,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

