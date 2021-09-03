Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synaptics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Synaptics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,338. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

