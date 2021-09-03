Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Buckle worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKE stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

