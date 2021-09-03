Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

