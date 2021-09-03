Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

