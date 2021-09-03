Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

