Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,603 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,596. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

