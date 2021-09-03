Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 262,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.