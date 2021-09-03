Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of AnaptysBio worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 220,383 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $721.21 million, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.