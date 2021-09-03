Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

BLD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

