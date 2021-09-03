Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Unifi worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 12.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $23.61 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $437.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

