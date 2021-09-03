Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $48,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $449.04 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $450.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

