Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,364 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO stock opened at $664.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.86. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $345.19 and a 12 month high of $677.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

