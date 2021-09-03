Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 181,782 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 812.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,782 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sabre worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $79,116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $47,180,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $27,636,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

