Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 91,002 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.