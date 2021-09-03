Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,983 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

