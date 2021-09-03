Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,021 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

