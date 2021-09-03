Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,104 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of frontdoor worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.90 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.