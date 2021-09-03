Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 71,106 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 64,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,033,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,956,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 142,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

