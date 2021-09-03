Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Carriage Services worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

