Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 282.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 73.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

