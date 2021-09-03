Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,436 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 69,371 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 3,921.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FireEye by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.