Loser Coin Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $557,420.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.84 or 0.07828941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,658.85 or 1.00023838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00804283 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

