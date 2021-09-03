Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 246,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,061,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 152,921 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

