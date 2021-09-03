LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.