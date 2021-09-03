Lua Token Price Tops $0.0605 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

