Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 18.9%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s stock price dropped 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Luk Fook Holdings (International) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

