Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors now owns 9,212,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $483,383,000 after buying an additional 729,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after buying an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

