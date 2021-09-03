Maecenas Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $159,777.84 and $148.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

