MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 55,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 615,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 332.50 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

