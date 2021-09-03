Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 11,349 Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,474,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.