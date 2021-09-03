Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 5,876 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 374.1% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 46.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

