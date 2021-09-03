Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 168.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

